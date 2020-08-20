Google gives P12.1-M grant for distance learning in PH

Google has made a $250,000 (P12.1 million) grant to its civil sector partners to help targeted educators in the Philippines better transition toward the now prevailing mode of distance learning, where students are taught in a virtual online classroom.

The grant forms part of Google’s The Distance Learning Fund, a global initiative to help countries design a transition plan for remote learning coursed through the multinational tech company’s philanthropic arm Google.org.

Google is giving the grant to its partners INCO, a non-profit organization supporting education, and the Asian Institute of Journalism and Education.

In an online press conference, Google Philippines country director Bernadette Nacario said the initiative is part of their commitment “in placing education at the heart of our priorities.”

“Google is committed to supporting inclusive distance learning in the country. We are delivering on this goal through our technology and support of nonprofits through the Google.org grant, which aims to build the capacity of educators to provide remote learning online and for students who don’t have access to the internet and modern devices,” said Nacario.

The package of initiatives also include the national deployment, in partnership with the Department of Education, of Google’s Suite for Education, which is a set of free productivity tools for teaching and learning; mobile accessibility to Google learning tools for students in partnership with Globe and PLDT-Smart; and EduCreator Camp, which is a virtual training camp to help Filipino YouTube education creators.

“Education is important and we are joining hands with different organizations to find ways for our youth to continue learning amid the pandemic, while ensuring the safety of our teachers and students,’ said Department of Education secretary Leonor Briones.