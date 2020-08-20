Toyota PH debuts first hybrid crossover in its lineup

The local unit of Japanese carmaker Toyota has introduced in the Philippines the very first hybrid crossover in its lineup — the new Corolla Cross.

Touted as a stylish urban vehicle, the Corolla Cross hybrid electric variant is Toyota’s bet to make self-charging hybrid technology more accessible to Filipinos.

In addition to its hybrid technology, the Corolla Cross also features two of Toyota’s advanced car technologies — the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS).

“Guided by our philosophy of making ever-better cars, Toyota took the best of a trusted model, the Toyota Corolla, and turned it into a sleek and modern crossover,” said TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto during the online launch of the new vehicle. “The Corolla Cross is designed to move you in comfort and style, whether you’re seeking adventure, doing business, or simply spending time with people you love.”

First revealed in its global premiere last month, the Corolla Cross is the latest addition to Toyota’s global bestselling Corolla series. Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a cumulative total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world.

The New Corolla Cross, with its 1.8 V HV (Hybrid) and 1.8 G CVT variants will be available at Toyota dealerships nationwide from August 26, 2020.

During its online press launch, Toyota Motors Philippines SVP for marketing Jing Atienza said the company has an initial target to sell at least 100 units for this year.

The Corolla Cross’ exterior has an imposing double trapezoid front grille which gives the vehicle a wide and stable appearance. Exclusive to the hybrid variant are LED Light Curtain Daytime Running Lights and a subtle blue accent to the bi-beam LED headlamps which perfectly complements the blue Toyota logo.

The hybrid variant also has a retractable tonneau cover for the rear trunk space for privacy, and the spacious trunk has comfortable loading height for ease of access.

It also has features such as Smart Entry and Push Start System, power adjust with auto fold for the side mirrors, power windows, and speed-sensing door locks, and for the 1.8 V hybrid variant, rain-sensing windshield wipers and 8-way power adjust driver’s seat.

The steering wheel switches enable the driver to adjust Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) features and 7” multi-information display for the 1.8 V hybrid, and audio, and phone connectivity features for all variants. Apple Carplay and Android Auto is compatible with the 1.8 V Hybrid’s display audio.

The carmaker said the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles is the perfect transition to vehicle electrification in the country.

The hybrid variant is powered by a 1.8L engine with Atkinson Cycle designed for the Hybrid system, and gets 1,798 cc displacement which gives of 142 max. torque @3,600 rpm, and an electric motor which helps in providing a 120hp total system max output. Three available driving modes (Eco, Power, and EV) also give the driver more control.

The 1.8 G CVT variant gets 1,798cc displacement, 138hp total system maximum output, and 172Nm maximum torque @ 4,000 rpm with the 16-Valve DOHC, 4-Cylinder, In-line, Chain drive with Dual VVT-I engine.

Designed and developed under Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the Corolla Cross features a 10.4m curb-to-curb turning circle and a commanding view of the road with the high seating position and thinner front pillars.

Similar to the Corolla Altis, the Corolla Cross has a MacPherson strut front suspension optimized for its SUV structure. The rear suspension features an all-new torsion beam design which helps improve the ride handling and reduce body roll.

All variants are equipped with 7 SRS airbags, Anti-Lock Brake System with Brake Assist and Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Vehicle Stability Control with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts for the driver and all passengers. The hybrid variant has two front and four rear clearance sonars, while the G CVT variant has 2 rear sonars, and reverse camera is available for all variants.

The 1.8 Hybrid variant also has several active safety features under Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) such as the Pre-Collision System (PCS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), and Automatic High Beam (AHB).

Following the Hiace Super Grandia Elite, the Corolla Altis 1.8 HV, Alphard, and Prius, the Corolla Cross’ hybrid variant is the fifth in the company’s official lineup to feature TSS.

The 1.8 Hybrid variant also has Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). When turned on, this system detects vehicles approaching from the rear or vehicles which may not be fully visible through the side mirrors, and alerts the driver through visual and audio signals.

The New Corolla Cross is available in two variants and four colors and is priced at P1.65 million. TMP will also be making the Corolla Cross Hybrid variant available through the Balloon Payment Plus financing plan.