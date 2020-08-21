Cashless payment hastening transformation of PH transport sector

The Covid-19 contagion is proving to be a major factor in the digital transformation of the local transport sector with the government now pushing for contactless and cashless solution for various modes of mass transportation in the country.

PayMaya and transport officials recently held an online press event to discuss digital payment initiatives in the sector. Photo shows (upper left to lower right): Mar Lazaro, head of enterprise for PayMaya; Marvin Santos, enterprise head for public sector for PayMaya; LTFRB chair Martin Delgra III; Michael Capati, director of operations for MRT; and Mark Steven Pastor, assistant secretary for road transport and infrastructures for DOTR

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) have come out swinging in urging operators to take up cashless payment as a way to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus.

Digital payment firm PayMaya said it has responded to this call of the government by deploying a full ecosystem of solutions covering public transit, transport hubs, gas stations, and delivery services, among others.

“When the DOTr and the LTFRB called for PayMaya to help deploy cashless payments in transportation back in May, we worked quickly with our partners to provide them with the necessary solutions and technologies to make this happen,” said Shailesh Baidwan, President of PayMaya. “We are glad that many transport operators are embracing this change, and have in fact accelerated their cashless deployments in partnership with PayMaya.”

Through its end-to-end digital financial services and solutions, PayMaya said it is enabling its transportation partners to accept contactless payments through card or e-wallet payments either inside vehicles, in transportation hubs, or through their various digital and mobile channels.

PayMaya said it has enabled the entire transportation chain with digital payments solutions:

Commuters — the commuting public can top-up their beep cards by purchasing credits through the PayMaya app. They can also scan-to-pay in PayMaya QR-enabled vehicles or pay using their credit, debit, or prepaid card in transport service providers that have PayMaya terminals.

Transportation service providers – PayMaya is enabling the likes of UBE Express (P2P and Airport shuttle services), hirna and EKR Taxi (taxi services), as well as Hype (TNVS) to allow them to accept card and QR payments in vehicles or when commuters book through their apps or websites.

Transit hubs — the Araneta City Bus Port has engaged PayMaya since a few years ago to offer QR and card payments in its hub and through its website.

Petroleum providers – the likes of Petron, Shell, SEAOIL, Unioil, Cleanfuel, RePhil, and other major fuel retailers have adopted the PayMaya One all-in-one Point-of-Sale device to offer contactless payments in gas stations using card or e-Wallet apps.

Delivery services — PayMaya is helping process card transactions for Lalamove and other delivery providers for cashless payments when booking a delivery.

Government agencies — The Land Transportation Office, the Bureau of the Treasury, and PayMaya have formally signed an agreement that will soon allow cashless payments powered by PayMaya for motor vehicle registrations and renewals through the LTO website.

Additionally, PayMaya said it is also in talks with air and water transport providers for cashless payments acceptance as well. By using cashless payment solutions for their services, these companies are able to reduce the spread of the virus often associated with cash-handling.

“Our complete suite of cashless payment solutions can help empower all modes of transportation, from tricycle drivers, to jeepneys, all the way to premium taxis, buses, and other forms of mass transportation around the country,” added Marvin Santos, enterprise head for the public sector of PayMaya.

In order to protect the “delivery heroes” or riders of the various delivery companies who are fulfilling these transactions, PayMaya said it is also encouraging them to use contactless QR payments when they pay for their customer’s orders at merchant stores or when they accept payments from their customers upon delivery. They can even get a chance to win a new Honda motorcycle when they choose to pay using PayMaya QR.

When they scan to pay using PayMaya QR in partner merchants, for example, they can get up to 100% cashback for their transactions, which can add to their daily earnings. And when they fuel up at gas stations such as Petron, they can get as much as P5.00 discount per liter.

“Delivery riders are now an essential part of our day-to-day lives, so encouraging them to use contactless payments has also become one of our top priorities to emphasize safety in the entire transportation chain,” Baidwan added.