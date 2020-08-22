‘Unpacked’ Samsung devices arrive in PH

The latest devices announced by Samsung at its latest “Galaxy Unpacked 2020” event has officially made its way to the Philippines. They include the flagship 5G-powered Galaxy Note29 and Note20 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch3. It’s still a no-show, however, for the two Galaxy tablets and foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra LTE variants will be sold in Samsung stores and its partner merchants while the 5G version can only be availed through either Globe or Smart. The two devices pack almost the similar performance as their S10 counterparts, but with an added S Pen functionality — a feature marketed for multi-taskers and content creators for its air actions and expanded gesture controls.

Aside from cross-platform sharing with handheld devices and Windows 10 PCs, the Samsung Notes application has been updated with new functions that include importing Note files into PDF format, the Audio Bookmark for recording audio while taking notes simultaneously, and notes that are time-stamped for easier post-record navigation.

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world. Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most,” said Dr. TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

In terms of game-enhancing features, the Galaxy Note20 series feature a Game Booster with an upgraded NPU (neural processing unit) to optimize phone settings when running games. This software is partnered with a Dynamic AMOLED 2.0 screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz that helps action scenes and animation become more pronounced.

For shooting stills and motion scenes, the two devices support Laser Autofocus and can zoom up to 50x. The Ultra variant is equipped with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP dedicated ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the non-Ultra version sports a lower 64MP main sensor.

Aside from the two smartphones, the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch3 are also already available. The earbuds with sound by AKG feature Active Noise Cancellation and six hours of playback, 21 hours with the charging case. Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Watch3 comes with a Running Analysis, Blood Oxygen monitoring feature, and Maximal Oxygen uptake (VO2 max) readings to provide its users to get real-time insights after workouts or track their progress.

The Galaxy Note20 retails for P53,990 (LTE) and P58,990 (5G), and arrives in three colorways — Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, or Mystic Gray. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra that is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, will retail for P67,990 (LTE) and P72,990 (5G).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has suggested retail price of P8,990 and comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black. The Galaxy Watch3, with 41mm and 45mm Bluetooth variants, is priced at P18,990 and P20,990 respectively.