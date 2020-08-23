Globe, TM allow free data access to TESDA online courses

Subscribers of Globe and TM now have free data access to the TESDA Online Program (TOP), which they can visit even without load.

TOP is an open educational resource that aims to make technical vocational education and training (TVET) more accessible to Filipino citizens and widen their chances of employment or sources of livelihood. It offers free online courses such as Computer Systems Servicing National Certificate (NC) II, Food Processing NC II, Bread and Pastry NC II, Housekeeping NC II and other courses from sectors such as automotive, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, among others.

“We are glad to have this opportunity of serving more Filipinos. Now, our services can reach even our kababayan without having to pay for data costs. Indeed, this is a very special milestone,” said TESDA chief Isidro Lapeña.

Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability officer and SVP for corporate communications, said Globe and TM customers will have another opportunity to improve their skills now that TESDA’s online courses are more accessible through free data.

“With the uncertainties that we are facing, we need to be prepared to take on new challenges, making it important to continuously learn and explore new ways of doing things,” she said.

Earlier, Globe also provided free data access to the Department of Education’s (DepEd) online learning platform called DepEd Commons, to encourage educators and learners to take advantage of supplementary online instructional materials.

It contains online review materials and Open Educational Resources authored by public school teachers who are subject matter experts. Teachers can reuse and redistribute the content by blending it with a learning management system to deliver a distance learning modality.