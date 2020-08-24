Vivo bares flagship X50 series in PH

Vivo recently unveiled its latest flagship X50 series during a virtual launch, highlighting the 5G ready X50 Pro alongside the vanilla X50 and the Neo TWS earphone offering. The Pro version is an industry-first to feature a built-in Gimbal Camera System that enables a high-performance stabilization when shooting videos.

The X50 series combines ‘futuristic’ aesthetic design cues with professional photography capabilities. As the brand’s high-end flagship product, the X50 Pro is equipped with a small interior gimbal module that automatically moves in the opposite direction of the shaking motion. This module also allows for a wider rotation angle and anti-shake area and produces clearer images compared to Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

To warn its users if the current shooting frame is stable, there is an onscreen animated ball called Gimbal Radar that reflects the movement of the gimbal in real-time. The system also makes use of software-based motion-deblur algorithm, dedicated sensors, and a continuous focus tracking to enhance the image and improve video clarity.

“We at vivo are always on the lookout for bringing our customers an elevated smartphone experience each time by trying to understand and address the demands of today’s users. And we hope to do just that with the X50 Series,” said Charisma Buan, vivo Philippines public relations lead.

Aside from the featured gimbal camera, the flagship device is also covered by several sensors for different shooting situations. In front is a 32MP camera, and on its rear is a quad camera setup – a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP Super Wide-angle shooter, a 13MP dedicated Professional Portrait lens, and an 8MP 5x telescopic camera.

Both the X50 and X50 Pro feature a Super Night and Astro mode for taking nighttime scenes, while the Portrait mode uses a 4-layer masking algorithm when separating the subject from the background or applying separate effects. The 120° Super Wide-Angle and Super Macro functions can also be used for a wide range of shooting needs.

The series supports fast internet speeds with low latency thanks to its 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The display has a decent refresh rate at 90Hz and HDR10+ color quality. Since the X50 series utilize the flexible AG Matte Glass screen, it is considered as one of the slimmest 5G phones when compared to its competition.

Aside from the X50 duo, Vivo also officially announced the TWS Earphone Neo that prioritizes producing powerful and full-bodied sounds with its customized 14.2mm Moving-Coil Unit paired with a bio-fiber composite diaphragm for enhancing audio details. It features AI Noise Cancelling, a 4th Gen platform from Qualcomm, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The X50 Pro and X50 will retail for P39,999 and P25,999 respectively.