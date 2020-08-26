Globe activates new cell site in Roxas town in Oriental Mindoro

In a bid to improve connectivity in the countryside, Globe Telecom has inaugurated a new cell site in the town of Roxas in Oriental Mindoro.

Oriental Mindoro governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor (far left) poses with Joseph Isla of Globe Telecom and Roxas mayor Leo Cusi during the inauguration of the company’s new cell site in San Mariano, Roxas, Oriental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro governor Humerlito “Bonz” Dolor said the new tower is expected to help the province maintain its role as the commercial hub of the MIMAROPA region and the same time keep the residents there connected with the rest of the country.

Dolor, who led the inauguration rites of the new cell site along with other representatives from different LGUS, said it’s about time the province adjusts to the challenges brought by the pandemic and two of the key measures are strong signal and access to the Internet.

Aside from the economic importance of having a strong signal, Dolor said the installation of the cell site is good development for the provincial government’s distance learning program for its senior high school students once they go back to school.

The cell site installation in San Mariano will benefit at least four elementary and four secondary schools in the municipality of Roxas.

“The provincial government is distributing almost 7,000 new tablets for senior high school students. Kailangan ng mga tablets para maging functional ang Internet. Aanhin natin ngayon itong mga tablet na ito for online learning ng mga bata kung walang Internet,” Dolor added.

Aside from students, the barangay and the whole town of Roxas are expected to benefit as well with installation of the new cell site.

“Napakarami po ng negosyante, mga naghahanap buhay po sa San Mariano na hindi po makapagpareserve sa barkong Starlight dahil hindi po makatawag sa amin. Ramdam ko po kung ano ang kahalagahan ng komunikasyon sa isang bayan o barangay,” Roxas mayor Leo Cusi said.

For its part, Globe said the roll-out in Oriental Mindoro is not only an answer to the pandemic but part of a long-term program to enhance the mobile experience of the entire province.

“Not only that we see the need of Oriental Mindorenos to stay connected and updated; and for its students to continue with their education despite the challenges of physical distancing. More than these, we also see the vast potential of the province to grow economically. And we can help fast track this by giving Oriental Mindoro a reliable, fast and strong connectivity,” Joel Agustin, Globe SVP for program development, network technical group, said.

Agustin said Globe is eyeing to set up more cell sites in the province within the year and in 2021.

The provincial government is also partnering with Globe to bring GoWiFi and community WiFi aside from bringing in the GCash app to provide residents the convenience of dealing with the provincial government easier and faster.