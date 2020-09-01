BDACON doubles efforts to help Filipino businesses go digital

2020 is the year it became an absolute necessity for businesses to go digital.

While research companies like Forrester have predicted years ago that the future of business is digital, different organizations were adapting or planning to adapt digital technologies at their own pace. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global crisis which came after it changed all that.

Now, businesses face the challenge of adapting to drastic changes in the new normal or risk going under.

The Business Digital Adoption Conference (BDACON) has been a strong advocate of driving digital transformation for Filipino businesses since its inception. Since officially launching last 2019, BDACON is doubling efforts to help Filipino businesses go digital.

Happening as an online event this September 4, 2020, this year’s BDACON will focus on how innovation and new technologies will be essential in helping businesses survive and thrive during the new normal. It will explore the benefits of having a hybrid multi-cloud environment for your business.

Industry experts will share their insights about the crucial elements of going digital. Below are some of the subjects that will be highlighted at the conference:

Right Computer Systems, Inc. – “Enhancing Hybrid Multi-Cloud IT Resiliency & Business Continuity with IBM Storage Solutions” – Business Digitalization and Data and Network Security – IBM Spectrum Virtualize and IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud

VST-ECS Phils., Inc. and I-Asiatic Innovations Philippines – “Streamline Your Logistics Operations and Improve Customer Satisfaction using AI and Automation” – Business Digitalization and Streamlined Logistics – IBM Cloud, Watson IoT, IBM App Connect, MaaS 360

Questronix Corporation – “Boost Productivity, Lower Costs and Improve Accuracy with Automation” – Improved File Transfer Protocols and Automation and Endpoint Security for All Devices – IBM Robotic Process Automation

Strategic Synergy, Inc. – “Harness the Power of Cloud to Boost your Business” – Hybrid Multi-cloud, Streamlined Logistics, and Stable Hardware – IBM Power Systems (Hardware)

Technopaq Incorporated and Automated Technologies, Inc. – “Detect and Respond New Normal Cyber Threats” – Data and Network Security, Improved File Transfer Protocols and Automation, Endpoint Security for All Devices – IBM Cloud Pak for Security (CP4S) and IBM Security Qradar on Cloud (QRoC)

VST ECS Phils., Inc. and eBIZolution Inc. -” Securing Work From Home” – Data and Network Security, Improved File Transfer Protocols and Automation, Endpoint Security for All Devices – Aspera, MAAS360, IBM Spectrum Protect

In this most recent iteration, BDACON hopes to help businesses get back on their feet by shedding light on how technology can answer some of their most pressing concerns.

A combined effort between the country’s top IT companies

True to the Filipino spirit of community, BDACON is a combined effort between some of the country’s premier IT Solutions distributor: Technopaq and VST-ECS, and Technology partners – Right Computer Systems, Inc., I-Asiatic Innovations Philippines, Questronix Corporation, Strategic Synergy, Inc., Automated Technologies, Inc., and eBIZolution Inc.

Key business leaders from the fields of Business and IT will also be present for the event. Kicking off the event is Aileen Judan-Jiao, President and Country Manager of IBM Philippines, to give the event’s welcome remarks.

This will be followed by a Keynote titled “Business in the New Normal powered by Technology and Innovation,” by Lope Doromal, Chief Technology Officer of IBM Philippines.

After this, Atty. Lucas Mallinllin Managuelod, F.I.C.D., Chairman and CEO of Public Safety Savings & Loan Association, Inc., will share how shifting to the hybrid multi-cloud gave his organization better data and network security while also reducing costs with streamlined logistics.

Are you curious about how cyberattacks can unfold within an organization? Loi Lian Yang, Security Software Segment Leader of IBM ASEAN, will tackle the need for endpoint security across all devices is at an all-time high with “Cyber Attacks In The New Normal.” This discussion will include a live hacking demo to give the audience a clear idea of how the absence of better data and network security could cost your organization valuable business data.

To help drive a better understanding of where businesses can expect to go after the pandemic, IBM has called in different experts from the following industries: Manufacturing, Banking, and Consumer Goods & Retail. This panel discussion moderated by Lope Doromal, CTO of IBM Philippines, will be joined by Julian SK Tan, Senior Manager Cognitive Supply Chain Engineering Data Analytics and Quantum of IBM Singapore; Deva Theyventheran, Partner, Financial Services Sector of IBM Global Business Services ASEAN; and Charu Mahajan, Partner and Sector Leader – Consumer Goods, Retail, Travel & Transport of IBM Global Business Services ASEAN.

After this main discussion, event attendees can choose to join different webinar sessions under the following categories: Enhancing Resiliency and Stabilizing Operations, Jumpstart Your Business with Cloud Automation, and Work Safe, Work Smart.

Enhancing resiliency and stabilizing operations

This topic is all about ensuring that your organization can make it through the toughest of challenges.

“Enhancing Hybrid Multi-Cloud IT Resiliency & Business Continuity with IBM Storage Solutions,” led by Right Computer Systems, Inc. is an in-depth discussion of the hybrid multi-cloud and its significant role in empowering businesses.

“Streamline Your Logistics Operations and Improve Customer Satisfaction Using AI and Automation” is a joint effort between VST-ECS Phils., Inc. and I-Asiatic Innovations Philippines which goes into the different business benefits of having a solution that can cut costs by streamlining logistics and operations processes.

Jumpstart your business with cloud tech and automation

Do you believe that there is room for growth despite the current global crisis? This topic will cover technologies that can boost your business and help it reach new heights.

“Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Improve Accuracy with Automation” by Questronix Corporation will discuss how common concerns related to improved file transfer protocols and automation and streamlined logistics can be addressed with a hybrid multi-cloud environment.

In “Harness the Power of Cloud to Boost Your Business,” Strategic Synergy, Inc. takes organization stakeholders through the biggest benefits a business can reap by leveraging cloud technologies.

Work safe, work smart

In the new normal, allowing your team to work from the safety of their own homes can improve their productivity by giving them peace of mind. However, it can also open many security risks that you need to be prepared for. These topics will discuss how you can keep your organization secure from online threats.

“Detect and Respond to New Normal Cyber Threats” is a joint effort between Technopaq Incorporated and Automated Technologies Inc which focuses on using technology to quickly identify potential threats to resolve them faster.

“Securing Work From Home” is a discussion by VST ECS Phils. and eBIZolution Inc., which identifies the new risks that can come when employees work from home and emphasize the need for more stable hardware and endpoint security across all devices.

Setting the stage to spark discussion

As we continue to move forward in these uncertain times, meeting and engaging in relevant discussions with individuals who are going through the same challenges and attempting to solve them in different ways can spark innovation.

Join BDACON this September 4, 2020, to be part of a community helping each other move forward. Register here https://www.bdacon.com/

For inquiries, please don’t hesitate to contact:

Bebi R. Guzman

+63 918 942 4490

bebig@emazingways.com