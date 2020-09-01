Lenovo PH unveils first laptop with E-Ink secondary display

Lenovo Philippines recently bared its latest ThinkBook laptop offering — the ThinkBook Plus, which features the dual-screen technology to maximize work-related resources and multi-tasking for the modern workforce market.

The secondary screen is placed on top of the lid, behind the main laptop display. The 10.8-inch E-Ink panel works in tandem with an integrated Precision Pen that is magnetically clipped on either side of the lid. Unlike a standard laptop display, the greyscale panel is significantly slower to refresh and in the case of the ThinkBook Plus, lacks backlight.

This display type, however, has been around for quite some time now. Lenovo previously used E-Ink display functionality for the 2016 Yoga Book’s drawing pad while the YotaPhone smartphone device used it as a secondary screen. For the Plus’ E-Ink screen, the user is limited to using only two pre-installed apps – Note and Reader.

The two apps work in both portrait and landscape orientation. Note is the dedicated writing and drawing tool for the device and saves sketches in editable format through Microsoft OneNote, while Reader supports multiple document file types and even allows the user to annotate PDFs.

“The nature of today’s workplace demands productive multitasking and with the ThinkBook Plus, we are providing a solution that delivers business-grade performance coupled with a seamlessly integrated e-Ink display,” said Michael Ngan, president and general manager, Lenovo Philippines.

Including the secondary lid panel, the laptop manages to stay at 17.4mm in thickness and weighs 1.4kg. The main display is a 13.3” Full HD IPS screen with a 1920x1080p resolution. It also features a decent 300 nits of brightness, but is not touch-responsive.

Equipped with an Intel Core i7-10510U, 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4-2666 memory, and 512GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe storage, the ThinkBook Plus retails for P104,950 and is available on a by-order basis. Stocks are expected before the fourth quarter of 2020.