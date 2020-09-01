Online hackathon crowns grand champion, 9 other winners

Incubation network Impact Hub Manila (IHM) concluded its Impact Hackathon Online 2020 on August 25 with the crowning of startup ECES-1 as grand champion and the recognition of nine other winners.

Impact Hackathon, which was held from August 17 to 21, is part of Impact 2050, a multi-year program designed to equip and empower individuals who want to affect change through technology, and catalyze home grown impact-driven startups by 2050.

This year, Impact Hackathon focused on helping the country reboot its economy given the ongoing health crisis through digital solutions. After months of planning and days of running the hackathon, innovators and entrepreneurs gathered in one virtual room to witness the announcement of the winners.

Culminating in the event dubbed 2050Fest, the event program kicked off with back-to-back panel discussions on the hackathon verticals with speakers from the startup, private and government sectors. The six verticals are agriculture, good governance, climate change, fintech, health, and education.

To end the 2050fest, Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan gave inspirational words to all the finalists.

Robredo emphasized the importance of private-public collaboration. “Magkarugtong ang problema kaya magkarugtong din ang solusyon kaya tayo’y mag-ambagan at magtulungan. Collaboration with the private and public sector is vital as we would not succeed without the help of our private partners. To this year’s winners and who would receive funding and incubation, I hope you remain sensitive to collaboration,” she said.

Pangilinan ended by sharing to participants the importance of the agricultural sector, as well as building collaborative solutions.

“While you are making your solutions and while I was working on legislative policies, it was food from the Filipino farmer that has been sustaining us during this pandemic. I am looking forward to all the solutions that you have built and working with those especially, from the agriculture vertical. The only way we can move forward is to be able to collaborate with all sectors in hopes of building solutions that impact the lives of all Filipinos, especially those that need the most support,” he said.

The vertical winners will each be receiving 1-year incubation from Impact Hub Manila and membership to IHM, P35,000 in cash, and P5,000 worth of Lalamove credits.

Agriculture: CaveMen

Good Governance: Gone With The Win

Climate Change: Green Team

FinTech: Bayan Cash

Health: Collective Clinic

Education: ECES-1

Each of the top three winners will be receiving incubation from Impact Hub Manila and membership to IHM.

Grand Winner: ECES-1 In a surprising turn of events, Kumu matched IHM’s grand prize of P100, 000, making the total prize to P200, 000 in cash. Thus, the winner will be receiving P200,000 and P30,000 worth of Lalamove credits. They will also be receiving five P4,000 worth of Smart prepaid load, five Smart Pocket WiFis, fiveJBL Speakers, and five JBL earphones.

First Runner-Up: Agro Modern The 1st Runner-Up will be receiving P50,000 and P20,000 worth of Lalamove credits. They will also be receiving five P3,000 worth of Smart prepaid load, five wireless powerbanks, and five JBL earphones.

Second Runners-Up: Collective Clinic and CaveMen The two Second Runners-Up will each be receiving P35,000 and P10,000 worth of Lalamove credits. They will also be receiving five P2,000 worth of Smart prepaid load and five JBL earphones.



Aside from the cash prizes, winners of Impact Hackathon Online 2020 get to be part of the Impact Hub Manila Incubation Program where IHM and its partners will provide them with more valuable rewards such as seed funding, workspace perks, expert coaching, and a wide network that will enable them to scale up.