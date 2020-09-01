Pisay opens classes using KHub remote learning system

The Philippine Science High School System, also known as Pisay, is introducing in its 16 regional campuses an online learning management system as part of its preparation for remote learning starting September 1.

The PSHSS, which is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Science and Technology, developed the Knowledge Hub or KHub to help its students and teachers have a central site for all their academic needs for the upcoming school year.

Called Knowledge Hub or KHub, it contains libraries of teaching guides for Pisay teachers and serves as a one-stop-shop for students for all their academic needs.

“Just like the traditional classroom, the teachers and students talk here. The teachers can put their records and examinations so that students can access and answer them. It aims to lighten the workload of the teachers,” said Francis Joseph Serina, information technology officer II from the Office of Executive Director of DOST-PSHSS during the recent episode of the DOST Report aired on August 21 by DOSTv.

KHub has the Campus KHub feature which allows teachers to meet their students. Subjects with individual rules or courses can be seen only by the students enrolled in these subjects.

It also has a feature called “Badges” that gives rewards to students. If the exercises are done correctly, the next activity can already be unlocked. Through this, the assessment will be quicker and there will be an assurance that the students have already mastered the skills for a particular subject. Moreover, the teachers can also upload other learning materials such as records for the recitation and written tests.

“As soon as the teacher logs in, he/she can see the subjects that are assigned to him/her, along with the records for the activities that will be used in the subject,” Serina said.

Aside from uploading materials, it is easy to repeat a test using KHub since it serves as a learning and teaching repository. There are also learning resource materials from the DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute, Department of Agriculture, previous researches from academe, and many others that can be accessed.

Also accessible in KHub is the guide in conducting webinars which was developed and prepared by the Research and Policy Academic Division of Pisay.

“Although KHub is fully online, we encourage the students to download the student learning guide so they can still study even they don’t have an Internet connection, or they’re on offline mode,” said Serina.

To ensure the effectiveness of its implementation, Pisay has developed a bridging program using distance learning. It is non-graded and designed for Pisay scholars to fill in the learning topics that were removed due to the suspension of classes during the 4th grading period of the previous school year.

The teachers and students will also be given an allowance to facilitate remote teaching and learning. — Allan Mauro V. Marfal, DOST-STII