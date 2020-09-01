Waze intros voices of Batman, The Riddler for traffic navigation

Traffic navigation app Waze has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) and DC to introduce some epic forces of good and evil to the road — Batman and The Riddler.

From September 1 until October 31, 2020, users can activate the Batman experience on Waze and choose the side of DC Super Hero or Super-Villain by selecting the iconic voice of Batman (Kevin Conroy) or The Riddler (Wally Wingert) to guide them on their adventures.

Available globally in English, Spanish and Portuguese, users can follow The Riddler’s clues or enter “stealth mode” like Batman.

They can also change Waze car icons and hop in the Batmobile or The Riddler’s racer to guide their on their way, and select the Batman or The Riddler moods to heroically or cleverly outsmart traffic.

And to complete the experience, users can listen to the Waze and DC Super Hero or Super-Villain playlists on Spotify while driving via the Waze Audio Player feature.

“By partnering with Waze on this innovative interactive program, we are giving fans the opportunity to get behind the wheel of their own reimaged Batmobile as the iconic DC Super Hero Batman who is known for having incredible gadgets and the coolest vehicles,” said Robert Oberschelp, senior vice president, global brand product at Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “As fans gear up to celebrate this year’s Batman Day, this will add some fun to their drive and take their imagination to new places.”

“We are so excited to be partnering with WBCP and DC to bring this experience to our users,” said Erin Bellsey, head of brand programs at Waze. “Given the year we’ve had, I think we all need some superhero support to guide our way, and we can’t think of a better way to do it than with the first ever Waze program that features two iconic characters’ Voice navigation, Moods, and Cars. We’re also thrilled to be working with our Audio Player partner, Spotify, to bring the experience to life with fun music for drivers around the world.”