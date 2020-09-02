First digital PH Life Insurance Congress set on Oct. 7-9

The Life Underwriters Association of the Philippines (LUAP) and Million Dollar Round Table Membership Communications Committee Philippines (MDRT MCC) will hold its first digital Philippine Life Insurance Congress (PLIC) on October 7 to 9.

With the theme “Resilience: Braving the Future Together,” the 13th PLIC will highlight the flexibility and commitment of every financial advisor as they quickly adapt to the new normal.

According to LUAP president Willison Yu, this year’s conference aims to provide inspiration and boost the confidence of financial advisors, who continue to help Filipinos become financially secure and knowledgeable during these difficult times. Over 3,000 financial advisors in the country are expected to attend the online conference.

LUAP is the umbrella organization of all financial advisors in the country since 1984 while MDRT MCC Philippines is the local arm of the global association composed of the top 2% financial advisors in the world. Both organizations commit to continuously train and support the advisors as they transition into full digital processing of insurance applications and servicing.

“Ensuring the quality of service of each financial professional is our utmost priority. We believe that even in the midst of the pandemic, we should still give our best for the Filipinos,” said Katrina Louise Yap, MDRT MCC Philippines country chair.