DLSU student repeats as champ in PH programming contest

Dan Alden Baterisna, a senior high school student at De La Salle University who won a bronze medal at the 31st International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Baku, Azerbaijan last year, backed up his top-ranked status as he again topped the recently-concluded National Olympiad in Informatics (NOI.PH) held online last August 8-9.

Baterisna scored 609 points to place first and receive a gold medal as well as P6,000 cash prize.

Coming in second was Steven Chua of British School Manila, who scored an impressive 574.54 points. He was awarded a silver medal and P3,000 cash prize.

With the finish, they automatically clinched two of the four spots on the Philippine team in the IOI.

The NOI.PH Finals was participated in by the top 31 finishers out of 148 during the national eliminations held in January. The finalists each solved five challenging programming tasks in each day’s five-hour session. Contestants used their programming and analytical skills to create data structures and algorithms to solve each task using a program.

Also securing places in the top 10 were:

3rd place – Steven Reyes of Saint Jude Catholic School (565.74 points)

4th place – Dion Stephan Ong of the Ateneo de Manila Senior High School (503 points)

5th place – Frederick Ivan Michael Tan of Philippine Science High School – Main (493 points)

6th place – Rapahael Dylan Dalida of PSHS Main (468.08 points)

7th place – Ron Mikhael Surara of PSHS Bicol (449.68 points)

8th place – Enruco Rolando Martinez of PSHS Main (273.96 points)

9th place – Harvey Shawn Chua of PSHS Main (271.9 points)

10th place – Marc Joshua Ayalde of PSHS SOCCSKSARGEN (268.11 points)

The remaining two slots in the national team will be filled after a training session among the top finalists.

NOI.PH president Marte Soliza congratulated the winners and urged the finalists to do their best in the training session.

“The organizing committee would like to thank the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) for their generous support for the event. We would also like to thank our volunteers from Ateneo de Manila University’s (ADMU) Computer Society of Ateneo (CompSAt) and the University of the Philippines’ Association for Computing Machinery (UP ACM), as well as our testers and illustrators for helping out. We hope for your continued support as we move to the selection of our delegation to the International Olympiad in Informatics 2020,” Soliza said.

Likewise, SEI director Josette Biyo cited NOI.PH for a successful full-online national finals.

“Informatics as a field is something exciting for young Filipinos and we are very glad that the NOI.PH leads in developing the innate analytical and computing talents of our students. We congratulate the winners and look forward to their journeys, not just in the IOI, but in their other endeavors,” Biyo disclosed.

The IOI 2020, which was originally set in July in Singapore, is moved to September 21-22 and will be held online.