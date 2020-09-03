Study: Businesses shifting to outcome-based and hybrid work

Communications equipment maker Poly released the results of a study that shed light on how focus on the workplace slowly shifted to the quality of work outcomes ever since organizations started to rethink and redesign their operational models.

Since the ongoing pandemic birthed the ‘new normal’ for businesses, employees are experiencing a higher degree of flexibility and motivation among organizational teams.

To gain a more comprehensive understanding on how businesses can thrive in the current environment, the Poly report entitled “Hybrid Working: Creating the next normal in work practices, spaces and culture” reached out for expert advice regarding the future of work, workspace design, and psychology.

“Looking beyond the first phase of workplace transition to adopt Remote Working, we are now witnessing a shift towards a new way of work – Hybrid Working. Businesses that stand to thrive in this ‘next normal’ will be those who prioritize human connections and collaborations as they look to reinvent current work practices, spaces and culture for their employees,” said Pierre-Jean Châlon, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, Poly.

The study cites the Philippines as an example where business processing outsourcing (BPO) providers are experimenting to find the suitable model to use, depending on the needs of their employees.

Regardless of their employees’ location, 40% of organizations are expecting the continued use of virtual meetings even in the post-pandemic age.

With the Hybrid work model gaining traction in several industries, the Gig Economy stands to gain the most. Concepts of self-employment and freelancing are expected to have an upward trajectory, while remote work for private organizations can significantly cut costs and prove more beneficial to them in the long run.

“As teams become more disconnected physically and connected virtually, technology becomes the key that bridges communication between and across teams to optimize work efficiency and productivity. To stay ahead of the curve, businesses will need to respond, redesign and reinvent their practices and meet their challenges head on, adapting to whatever changes they face.”