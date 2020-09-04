FEU Tech turns to Canvas for remote learning

The pandemic posed a great challenge for the education sector on how to move forward in resuming classes amid lockdowns and other imposed restrictions. In the era of the ‘new normal’, the number of educational institutions turning to online platform solutions continues to grow.

Although the jury is still out on the effectiveness of remote learning, schools are taking it upon themselves to migrate course content online. With a wide range of selection on which platform to use, the levels of success between these schools vary.

In the case of the Far Eastern University’s Institute of Technology, the remote learning setup was built on an open-source learning management system (LMS) called Canvas. The setup, named as the Mastery-based Individualized Learning Enhancement System (MILES), is based around the need for students to demonstrate concepts instead of rote memorization.

“In a regular classroom setting, a student may be pressured to keep up with their peers and may just go through the motions of learning. The MILES program can provide an alternative to that by providing a curriculum that ensures students truly understand their lesson,” FEU Tech executive director Dr. Benson Tan explained.

MILES sets itself apart by using the “Mastery Network”, a framework embedded in each course which requires any individual student to achieve a ‘certain level of mastery’ before advancing. Mastery is gauged through achieving the minimum required score on formative assessments, regardless on the number of tries.

FEU Tech claims to be the first institution in the Philippines to formally integrate this concept in a curriculum. It also extends to an individualized learning model offering where the entire curriculum, and the learning materials that go with it, are customized with the individual student participating. At the same time, a more flexible option called asynchronous learning is meant for students who want to take on lessons at their own pace.

“We want as many people as possible to benefit from what MILES has to offer. For students, of course, the benefit is a learning system that realizes they may be adjusting to the practice of remote learning and accommodates them accordingly. For parents, however, we want to show that they don’t have to look too hard for a comprehensive and quality education that adapts to the current circumstances.”

The MILES program rolled out last August for FEU Tech, Diliman, and Alabang campuses. Enrollment is still ongoing until September 7.



