JobStreet, CSC to open over 10,000 gov’t jobs in online career fair

Online job portal JobStreet is partnering with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to launch its first Online Career Fair on September 14 to 18 where it will offer employment opportunities in the public sector by bringing jobseekers and government agencies together.

The virtual job fair will offer more than 10,000 government job positions from 700 participating agencies in all the regions. Among the available posts, 28% are from Calabarzon and Mimaropa, 18% are from Central Visayas, and 15% are from Region Western Visayas.

According to JobStreet’s latest job report as of August 2020, over half (60%) of all job candidates in the Philippines were impacted by the Covid-19 in which 17% were permanently retrenched and 43% found themselves temporarily not working. Employees who are retrenched are the ones who were not working full time and who had been in organizations with less than 500 employees.

The report also showed the hardest hit industries which are tourism and travel; food and beverage; hospitality and catering; architecture, building, and construction; and the education sectors.

About 98% of hirers have implemented HR changes in response to Covid-19, in which 74% required their employees to work from home, and 55% had a negative impact on the workforce by freezing the number of new hires and temporarily or permanently laying off staff.

“It’s always been JobStreet’s advocacy to provide every Filipino jobs that matter to them, and it’s an honor that the Civil Service Commission trusted us to be a part of this initiative to help employees rebuild their career during this difficult time,” said JobStreet country manager Philip Gioca.

Interested applicants can register to the virtual job fair by creating and downloading the Personal Data Sheet through the Online Career Fair microsite, upload it to their JobStreet profile as resume, and bookmark the website for easy reference.

“To our Filipino jobseekers, especially those who have been displaced due to the pandemic, we encourage you to join the Online Career Fair and find livelihood opportunities in the public sector,” said CSC commissioner Aileen Lourdes Lizada.