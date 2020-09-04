MSI formally enters business laptop market

Taiwan-based tech firm Micro-Star International (MSI), known primarily for its gaming laptops, has officially thrown its hat in the business laptop space with the launch of its new “Business & Productivity” lineup — the Summit, Prestige, and Modern series. The company also revealed its new and minimalist logo for the new lineup.

The new line also includes one of the first laptops, Prestige 14 Evo certified on Intel’s Evo platform, which indicates advanced efficiency and better mobility. The gaming series also unveiled the world’s thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop, the Stealth 15M.

The new series are all outfitted with the super-powered, latest 11th Gen Intel processor, which offers up to 20 percent faster performance than its predecessor. One of the new graphic options is to gear up with Intel Iris Xe graphics, which is three times faster than standard integrated graphics.

The entire lineup is also accelerated by technologies like PCIe Gen 4 SSD and Thunderbolt 4 with USB 4.0, to boost daily work and even empower maximum personnel output for ultimate productivity.

Another crucial function designed for remote workers is the noise cancellation feature. Its bilateral noise reduction for both microphones and speakers which helps reduce ambient noise during video conferences.

The Summit Series laptops are secured by various layers of advanced protection — from TPM 2.0, IR Camera, fingerprint reader, to USB port, and SD Card Lock. By integrating hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection, the Summit laptops help protect corporations from data theft.

The Summit Series packs a thin yet solid chassis with high performance and enterprise-grade security to help companies and business professionals enhance productivity.

Meanwhile, the new Prestige and Modern Series have now been updated with captivating, contemporary new colors – Urban Silver, Pure White, Carbon Gray, Rose Pink, Blue Stone, and Beige Mousse.

The notable MSI gaming lineup also unveiled the Stealth 15M, which is the world’s thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its tier. It’s also one of the few gaming laptops to support advanced PCIe Gen 4 and Thunderbolt 4 for 1.5 times faster data loading speed.

The Stealth 15M is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel processor, GeForce RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Ti, and is encased in an all-aluminum-built and modern chassis with an incredible thinness of just 15.95 mm.