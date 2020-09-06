DOTr set to issue circular on registration of electric vehicles

With sales of e-bikes and e-tikes now booming due to the restrictions on public transport, the government is now rushing the drafting of a memorandum circular that would govern the registration of electronic vehicles in the country.

DOTr assistant secretary for legal affairs Mark Steven Pastor

This is according to Department of Transportation (DOTr) assistant secretary for legal affairs Mark Steven Pastor during the recent press briefing for the 8th Philippine Electric Vehicle Virtual Summit to be held online on Sept. 24 to 26.

Pastor said the Land Transportation Office (LTO), which is under the DOTr, will issue the circular anytime soon as the government is also bent on promoting electric vehicles as an alternative mode of transportation.

“We’re all aware in the department that there is a pressing need to address traffic congestion and other transport concerns. But it is also our responsibility to create a cleaner mode of transport to significantly reduce carbon emissions. Thus, we are pushing for electric vehicles to become a sustainable mobility option,” Pastor said.

However, Pastor said the government is also mindful of the need to regulate the proliferation of electric vehicles in the roads for public safety.

He said LTO is now finalizing the consolidated guidelines for registration of electric motor vehicles. “This will enable the agency to fast-track and normalize the registration of electric vehicles,” Pastor said.

The DOTr official said the memorandum circular will cover all types of electric vehicles and will not exclude light electric vehicles or low-speed vehicles.