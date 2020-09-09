Midrange Poco X3 NFC officially debuts in PH

Poco, a previous sub-brand of Beijing-based smartphone giant Xiaomi, announced its newest device to hit the Philippine market. The new midrange Poco X3 NFC smartphone features a 240Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 732G processor, cooling technology, and a large-capacity 5160mAh battery, all for a sub-P11,000 and P13,000 price mark.

Starting today, September 9, the Poco X3 NFC can be availed exclusively through online marketplace Shopee which comes with a P1000 discount. As a reward for these ‘early birds’, Poco will be throwing in a complimentary BlackShark Fun Cooler, an external thermal fan accessory used on Xiaomi’s latest BlackShark series.

Similar to the case of Realme and Oppo, Poco is now an independent entity that bifurcated from its parent company. With this recent midrange offering release, Poco is securing its spot on the gaming device leaderboard by bringing in a majority of features and functionalities that are commonly spotted on flagship level devices. This is why its NFC feature is included in the name.

“POCO X3 NFC continues the legendary tradition of POCO as it is the perfect daily driver with incredible everyday use and an optimized gaming experience. We are proud of the fact that POCO X3 NFC is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. This is a testament to our commitment to provide the latest technology at honest prices. We hope the launch of POCO X3 NFC will continue to delight POCO enthusiasts in The Philippines and welcome new users to the enduring legacy of the POCO series,” said Mark Li, Xiaomi Philippines country manager.

The Poco X3 NFC will arrive with a Snapdragon 732G SoC and Elite Gaming Adreno 618 GPU pairing. Holding the fort in the cooling aspect, especially since a growing number of gaming-dedicated phones are being equipped with a variety of internal and external cooling systems, is a copper heat pipe layered with graphite that reduces device heat at a certain degree.

The device uses its own software-based performance optimizer called Game Turbo 3.0 for processing power boost needs. Meanwhile, the display introduces an adaptive screen refresh rate feature called Dynamic Switch that shifts the Poco X3 NFC display experience between 120Hz and 240Hz, depending on the content.

Other features include dual stereo speakers located on the forehead and chin of the device, a quad-camera setup led by a 64MP Sony IMX 682 sensor, 4K video recording, and a large capacity 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will be available in two colorways – Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue, and will retail for P10,990 (6GB+64GB) and P12,990 (6GB+128GB).