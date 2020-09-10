Despite pandemic, mall operator rolls out mobile app

Confident that Filipinos will soon return to their shopping habit once the Covid-19 pandemic is over, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls has launched a new mobile application designed to improve customer connection and enhance shopping and dining experience.

Aiming to empower shoppers by providing convenience, connectivity and safety right at their fingertips, the new app includes a virtual shopping directory, which gives users access to a list of shopping, dining, entertainment and service partners in all 20 Megaworld Lifestyle Malls across the country.

The directory contains store locations and merchants’ contact details, which can come in handy for users looking to place advance orders for pickup or delivery.

The new app also sports an indoor navigation feature designed to help mall guests in quickly and safely finding their way around the mall from the parking area to the store or restaurant they intend to visit.

The new Megaworld Lifestyle Malls app will also keep users in the loop on the latest happenings at their favorite Megaworld Lifestyle Mall through real-time updates on events, store promos and the latest movie schedule at Megaworld Cinemas.

Exciting updates designed to bring added convenience and enhance the mall experience are also coming to the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls App soon, giving users more reasons to download the new app.

These include gamification features, which will soon enable users to participate in in-app challenges, games and trivias where they can win exclusive freebies and promo vouchers that can be redeemed instantly at participating stores.

A customer rewards program is also currently being developed to make the shopping experience even more worthwhile for app users.

Pet owners can also enjoy a more convenient and safer way of securing a pass for their furry companions on their next visit through the app’s Digital Pet Pass feature.

The new app will also make life easier for movie-goers upon the reopening of Megaworld Cinemas via a direct link to www.blockbusterseats.com where users can conveniently purchase movie tickets online.

Traveling to and from any Megaworld Lifestyle Mall will also be a lot easier and hassle-free via the app’s direct links to various transportation apps and options.

“The Megaworld Lifestyle Malls app is one of our many pursuits to strengthen connectivity with our valued shoppers, especially during this time. The next updates will make the app even more exciting and helpful as we look to bring forward enhanced digital capabilities that will further bring the customer experience to a whole new level,” said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

The new Megaworld Lifestyle Malls is currently available for download on Google Playstore for Android users and on the App Store for iOS users with basic functionalities, with more innovative features coming in the next updates.