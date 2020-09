Seagate intros modular data architecture for data storage in PH

Storage firm Seagate Technology has announced the local availability of its Exos and Nytro Systems — a revolutionary modular approach to building and deploying storage systems that solve the specific needs of public and private cloud providers, service providers, and traditional data centers.

The global datasphere is projected to grow to 175 zettabytes by the year 2021, and businesses are facing a phenomenal growth in data sources and data volume that needs to be stored and processed.

In order to tame this complexity and continue to put data to work during this IT 4.0 environment, a multi-tier architecture that connects the cloud, the edge, the Internet of Things, and traditional enterprise data centers is required.

Seagate’s Exos and Nytro System designs deliver modular flexibility combining a selection of Seagate Exos and Nytro drives in enclosures, enabling IT architects and data center managers build versatile architectures that are designed to grow.

All system components, including the enclosure, the controller, the firmware, and the drives, are developed by Seagate to work together seamlessly and all critical components interchangeable regardless of size or budget.

“We are excited to introduce our Exos and Nytro systems in the Philippines to serve emerging IT 4.0 markets, as well as Cloud and traditional data center customers” said Angeline Gan, head of Asean sales at Seagate. “Our goal is to arm customers and partners with the right technologies to empower their businesses. With modular products that deliver versatility and usability, customers will enjoy drastically simplified user experience while successfully addressing their diverse business needs.”

Seagate Exos storage systems provide the datasphere’s largest data center building block. By matching Seagate’s high-capacity Exos enterprise hard drives with an enclosure that leverages up to 106 devices, it can provide an unprecedented 1.7 PB (petabyte) of business intelligence in only 4U of rack space.

It delivers industry-first capacity and density without sacrificing data access speed. With an overall maximum bandwidth of 36GB/s, users can access business-critical and archival data with lightning speed.

The system’s new modular, user-focused design minimizes system downtime and it features toolless drive carriers that allow an administrator to snap drives into the 106 bays in minutes.

Seagate’s Nytro all-flash and flash-intensive systems offer modular flexibility combining Seagate Nytro flash drives in enclosures that houses up to 24 drives.

Offering up to 12Gb/s speed and an effective maximum throughput of 14.4GB/s per I/O module or 28.8GB/s in a dual controller configuration, these systems are optimized to support the datasphere’s highest-performance platform for maximum IOPS at minimum cost.

Seagate Nytro systems are suited for high-capacity, transaction-dependent environments that demand tighter Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements and faster response times for optimal data availability.