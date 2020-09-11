PayMaya adds more gov’t partners

PayMaya has added a number of government agencies to adopt its digital wallet service as more public entities go cashless for operational efficiency.

The Land Transportation Office, the Securities Exchange Commission, the City of Taguig, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, and the Optical Media Board are among the newest government agencies to use PayMaya.

To date, PayMaya said there are now more than 50 national and local government agencies using their service.

More offices are now also pivoting to digital payments as a mitigating measure against the unfolding pandemic.

“By going digital and offering cashless payment options, the government is helping address our two most pressing issues today: ensuring the safety of all citizens and helping in the recovery of the economy,” said PayMaya Founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

PayMaya reported a 900% increase in government payments last June as more opted to pay digitally for government fees.

With offices closed during the quarantine, digital payments also offered a business continuity measure for government agencies.

“BIR was able to accept payments from thousands of PayMaya users, as other users helped us increase our take up of e-payments and other transaction,” Bureau of Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner Lanee C. David said.