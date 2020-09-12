Toyota PH intros 2020 upgrade of Hilux pickup

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially introduced on Saturday, Sept. 12, the 2020 update on one of the most popular models in its lineup – the Toyota Hilux.

In 2019, the Hilux captured a commanding 30.5% segment share — a lead that TMP said it is looking to maintain through the introduction of the pickup’s latest version.

“This 2020, the New Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hilux Conquest arrive with an impressive new look, that is more rugged and exciting than ever,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto during the online launch of the new vehicle.

“The new Hilux is designed to meet the tough demands of Filipino drivers and the country’s varying roads. I am confident that the Hilux would once again prove why it is the Philippines’ pick-up of choice. Tough on every road, every inch a Hilux,” he added.

The New Hilux comes with improvements on its looks, performance, and features, and is available in 4×4 Conquest and 4×2 Conquest variants, G AT and MT, and E MT. The lineup’s E variant starts at P1.1 million.

For the new lineup, TMP is introducing the New Hilux in Emotional Red, a color exclusive to its Conquest variants. Also exclusive to Conquest variants are the bi-beam LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps with line guide, and sports bar with LED lamps.

The tailgate gets the signature Hilux branding, with an over fender garnish and Conquest decals on both sides of the cargo bed. The deck space offers plenty of cargo room with tail gate assist and bedliner for Conquest variants.

Getting in is smooth and easy with keyless entry available for Conquest, G, and E grades, with Conquest variants getting Smart Entry and Push Start System. All three grades also have power adjust with auto fold for side mirrors and speed-sensing door locks.

The dashboard features a 4.2” TFT multi-information display, and accessible controls with the steering wheel switches and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility for Conquest, G, and E grades. Cruise Control is also found in the Conquest variants.

The New Hilux 4×4 variants are powered by 2.8L 1GD-FTV engine which gives 201 HP (204 Ps) max output, 500 Nm max torque for the AT variant, and 420 Nm max torque for the MT variant with Intelligent Manual Transmission. Meanwhile, the 4×2 Conquest, G, and E variants gets the 2.4L 2GD-FTV engine with 148 HP max output, and 400 Nm max torque.

Both the 1GD and 2GD engine are improved for the MC Hilux and enjoys 4-5% improvement in fuel efficiency versus the previous generation Hilux.

All three grades come with SRS airbags (7 for the 4×4 Conquest A/T variant), 3-pt. ELR seatbelts, Anti-Lock Brake System with Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill-Start Assist Control. Conquest 4×4 variants also have Downhill Assist Control and Active Traction Control.

Clearance sonars are available for Conquest while back sonars are available for G grades, and the reverse camera is available for Conquest variants.

Aside from Conquest, G and E grades, TMP continues to offer the Hilux J in 4×4 and 4×2, Cab and Chassis, and FX for its fleet and business partners.

In addition to this, TMP is also introducing the Hilux Cargo – a rear seat-less, windowless, and more affordable variant powered by the same 2GD engine. The new Hilux Cargo is specifically designed for the more demanding needs of mobilizing goods and services.

The New Hilux will be available in all of TMP’s 70 dealerships across the country by September 14, 2020 for the Conquest, G, and E variants, while the Hilux Cargo variant will be available on October 26, 2020.