AMD Zen 3 Ryzen and RDNA 2 to arrive next month

Chipmaker AMD is set to release its newest computing and graphics offerings this October, starting with the official debut of the new Zen 3 architecture on the second week followed by the announcement for the new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards touting the RDNA 2 architecture.

In a tweet last September 10, AMD president and CEO Lisa Su showed a teaser regarding the new Zen 3 technology and how it will be an “an exciting fall for gamers”. On October 9, AMD will be presenting the new Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs powered by Zen 3 in the Philippines. AMD also scheduled the reveal for the RDNA 2-backed RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 29.

“On May 7th, we announced the launch of our Ryzen Pro 4000 processors and these really define a new standard for the modern business PC. With these products, we deliver leadership performance. We have some of the best performance in the ultrathin business notebook. But on top of that, we really deliver world class battery life with these platforms and deliver a set of capabilities that our enterprise customers really care about,” said Matt Unangst, Commercial Client Business director at AMD.

The new processors built on Zen 3 will be supporting X570 and B550 motherboards and a leaked Ryzen 9 4950X was shown to have a combination of 16 cores, 32 threads, and a 4.8GHz boost clock. AMD finished the design last year for the Zen 3 and is now expected to be based on 7nm extreme ultraviolet lithography, a shift that enables an increase in transistor density and a decrease in power consumption.

For the GPU product, AMD is pitting the RDNA 2 architecture against Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 3000- graphics card series. RDNA 2 is known to be powering the upcoming Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, and will add variable rate shading and ray tracing features on desktops as well.