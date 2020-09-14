Commvault names VST ECS as exclusive distributor for PH

US-based tech firm Commvault has announced the appointment of VST ECS Philippines as the sole distributor for the Philippines, and its sister firm VSTECS Pericomp as the distributor for Malaysia.

Distribution partners are critical layers in Commvault’s strategic move to strengthen its partner ecosystem and expand its customer base. Streamlining the distributorship in Malaysia and the first-time appointment of a sole distributor in the Philippines are part of Commvault’s “simplify, innovate and execute” strategy in 2020.

Over 200 partners respectively in Malaysia and the Philippines will gain access to a one-stop shop, technical expertise, and end-to-end support from the in-country VST ECS team which has strong management of ICT products and solutions.

Dino Soepono, regional vice president partner and alliances for Asia Pacific & Japan at Commvault, said working exclusively with VST ECS is a strategic move which will expand its customer base and increase the simplicity of engagement with Commvault for the partner communities in Malaysia and the Philippines.

“Commvault business relies on partners and their ability to address the diverse needs of our customers. Both VST ECS Malaysia and Philippines have established a proven track record of sales and technical excellence on ICT products. The new partnership will reinforce Commvault’s presence in both markets, and further establish our range of world class innovative products, leveraging the VST ECS network locally and in the region to better serve the local reseller community as well as to provide the most cost efficient and advanced data management experience to our end users,” said Soepono.

“Expansion in the ASEAN region goes hand in hand with the strong ability of the partner ecosystem to emphasize and communicate the wider strategic benefits and business value that modern data management can deliver to public and private organizations across the country. VST ECS have the tools, processes, personnel, expertise and proven experience of being able to do exactly that,” added Soepono.

Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Philippines, said: “Data has become the world’s most valuable resource.We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of Commvault, a Magic Quadrant leader in data management. Commvault’s solutions are innovative with long standing reputation in the market. VST ECS is excited to work with Commvault and look forward to grow our business in the Philippines to pivot around building the business value of data.”