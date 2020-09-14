Share on facebook
MSI Gaming launches ‘Work and Play’ promo for Sept.

In the light of the new normal, MSI Gaming is offering a wide range of laptops for both gaming and productivity for all budget ranges with peripheral bundle starting September 10-30.

With the “Work and Play” promo, users who buy select laptops from both gaming and business/productivity line will be able to get a respective peripheral bundle partnered with it.

The promo aims to help those who need a new work setup to get started right away, especially now that computers are essential for daily use.

