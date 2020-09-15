3rd telco Dito appoints Fortinet PH as cyber security provider

Network security firm Fortinet announced on Tueday, Sept. 15, that it has been chosen by new telco Dito Telecommunity as its primary cybersecurity provider.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fortinet is a US-based company that counts the largest enterprises and government organizations, including the Philippines, as among its clients.

In a statement, Fortinet said Dito Telecommunity will leverage its comprehensive network security platform, serving as its primary cybersecurity provider.

With its Fortinet Security Fabric architecture, the company allows provides customers with intelligent protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on today’s ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network.