Foodpanda expands in key cities across PH

On-demand food delivery service foodpanda has announced its expansion to more cities in the Philippines, solidifying its position as the biggest online food and groceries delivery service in the country.

Among the new places where foodpanda is now available are Malolos, Dasmarinas, Iligan, Legazpi, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, Olongapo, Novaliches and Batangas.

With people turning to delivery apps during these challenging times, foodpanda said its expansion to new cities reflects its commitment to deliver dishes from a range of global and local cuisines as well as grocery items to the doorstep of its customers.

The food delivery firm said its business is founded on the “three Cs” of food delivery service:

Choices — foodpanda gets your food so you don’t have to. Customers can stay at home and remain focused on attending to work or family duties without having to worry about what to eat. With foodpanda and its extensive list of dining partners, they can always order a burger or pizza, milk tea or frappuccino, Japanese or Mexican, and so on. Aside from the usual favorites, foodpanda is able to satisfy the cravings for their customers’ favorite local food — from small businesses to establishments waiting to be discovered.

Convenience — All the time and energy that goes into going out to buy food or groceries is reduced to simple scrolls and taps on the screen. With a few taps here and there, expect a seamless experience for every order delivered to the doorstep in less than 25 minutes.

Customer Perks and Rewards — foodpanda offers deals and offers for its valued customers like regular discounts and free delivery promos.

Foodpanda delivers these offerings in any market including city centers, where a fast-paced lifestyle leaves little time for going out, as well as non-urban areas, where the distance between home and restaurant often make it a chore to buy essentials.