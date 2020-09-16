Spotify marks first year of ‘Lite’ version

Spotify is celebrating the first anniversary of Spotify Lite — a small, fast, and simplified version of the music streaming app.

Built from the ground up based on user feedback from all around the world, the app has allowed millions of listeners in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage to enjoy audio wherever they are.

In the 12 months since launch, listeners around the world have enjoyed and discovered thousands of new artists and podcasts, while easily controlling their data and storage — with Spotify Lite requiring just 10MB of storage space when it came out of beta in 2019.

Now, Spotify brings more of what listeners love with an additional 15%* reduction of the Lite app’s download size. This saves even more phone space while offering more than 60 million tracks and 1.5 million podcasts, regardless of network connectivity, data plan, or phone model — making it ideal for older devices and operating systems.

Here are some of the key listening trends on Spotify Lite:

Since July 2019, users in Brazil have listened to the most music using Lite across all 37 markets with the app. They’re followed by Mexico, India, Indonesia, and Argentina.

Even though some Lite users are, literally, on opposite sides of the world, they share some interesting listening patterns. Mondays and Sundays are the top days for streaming, and lunch is the most common time to listen to music and podcasts.

Indonesia clearly had a great year for podcasts, with the market’s PODKESMAS, Rintik Sedu, Do You See What I See and Kajian Hanan, Attaki all in the Global Top 5 most-streamed.

Top Tracks in the Philippines

“Pagtingin”– Ben&Ben

“Imahe” – Magnus Haven

“Memories” – Maroon 5

“Hindi Tayo Pwede” – The Juans

“Zebbiana” – Skusta Clee

Top Podcasts in the Philippines

Boiling Waters PH

Adulting with Joyce Pring

Get Sleepy: Sleep Meditation and Stories

The Morning Rush

TED Talks Daily

Global Top Tracks

“Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

“Dance Monkey” – Tones And I

“Tusa” – KAROL G, Nicki Minaj

“China” – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, KAROL G, Ozuna

“LA CANCIÓN” – Bad Bunny, J Balvin

Global Top Podcasts

PODKESMAS (PODCAST KESEHATAN MASYARAKAT)

Rintik Sedu

Do You See What I See?

NerdCast

Kajian Hanan Attaki

The Spotify Lite app can be downloaded separately from the main Spotify app, and is available for both Free and Spotify Premium users. Spotify Lite can be used alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher.