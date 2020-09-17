DA, RCBC collab to digitalize agri-fishery credit programs

The Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Credit Policy Council (DA-ACPC) has partnered with RCBC’s DiskarTech app to make agri-fishery credit programs more convenient and accessible for small farmers and fisherfolk in the new normal.

Photo credit: Agricultural Credit Policy Council

The tie-up allows users to open digital deposit accounts without requiring an initial amount or maintaining balance, and features cardless ATM withdrawals, fund transfers, and bills payment.

DA-ACPC executive director Jocelyn Alma R. Badiola and RCBC president Eugene S. Acevedo and RCBC chief innovations and inclusion officer Angelito M. Villanueva recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the joint venture.

The MOU involves the application of the RCBC’s DiskarTech to DA-ACPC’s credit ecosystems and its partner lending conduits, including the digital processing of loan applications, release of loan proceeds, and repayment of amortization through its bills payment system.

“RCBC walks its talk in providing financial inclusion to all Filipinos. This is but the start of our engagement with our farmers and fisherfolk to bring enabling financial services right at the palm of their hands. This also supports the Bangko Sental ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s thrust in promoting the use of transactional accounts for key players such as the agriculture sector,” said Villanueva.

For her part, Badiola said: “DA-ACPC is very much excited to partner with RCBC’s DiskarTech which is the country’s first Taglish all-in-one banking services mobile application. Our farmers and fisherfolk will find it user-friendly and easy to understand as it uses conversational language.”

Through the MOU, a roadmap for the development, testing and implementation of digital processes and back-end requirements will be done to ensure the efficient and effective operationalization of the alliance.