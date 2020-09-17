GoPro debuts new flagship with two color screens, 5K recording

Sports camera maker GoPro released on Thursday, September 17, its newest flagship offering — the Hero9 Black, which brings a new 5K recording sensor, an updated stabilization system, a battery with larger capacity, built-in mounting, 1080p quality for livestreaming, and voice control.

With a suggested retail price of P26,490, the camera is able to capture videos in a wide range of quality — 5K@30fps, 4K@60fps, 2.7K@120fps, 1440p@120fps, 1080p@240fps, and lower values. It takes 20MP images and is equipped with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization and in-camera horizon leveling.

To appeal to video content creators, the new Hero9 Black has an additional 1.4” color display with live preview paired with a larger 2.27” rear touch display with touch zoom feature. Compared directly to its predecessor, the Hero8, the new camera is able to put out 30% more battery life.

“Hero9 Black is a beast of a product. Hero9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money,” said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro founder and CEO.

As part of the company’s corporate responsibility to lessen usage of plastic materials, the Hero9 Black will now be readily packed inside a travel case that customers can reuse when shooting outdoors. According to Woodman, this packaging will be reflected on the rest of the company’s camera offerings by end of next year.

The camera also captures 1080p quality when streaming or used as a webcam. Some of its built-in tools include HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture, Duration Capture, and SuperPhoto + HDR Night lapse. It supports voice commands, RAW capture and RAW audio, and is waterproof for up to 10m.

Compatible with over 30 pre-existing mods and accessories that the company offers, the Hero9 Black is built for the upcoming Media mod and Display mod which are both priced at P4,790 and will arrive by Q4, 2020. Meanwhile, the Light mod that retails for P2,990 is already available at select GoPro retailers.