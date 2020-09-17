Jollibee rolls out new mobile app, delivery website

Fastfood giant Jollibee, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, has launched a new mobile app as it attempts to scale up its services across digital platforms.

Jollibee earlier announced that it is closing 255 stores after suffering P12 billion in financial losses due to the pandemic.

As for the new app, the fastfood chain said in a statement that it features a new design and interface that will allow users to order their Jollibee favorites with just a few swipes from their mobile phones.

After downloading the app from Google Play and Apple App Store, users can then create an account. They can save their addresses to make future deliveries faster and more convenient, and get notified of the new offers from Jollibee.

The Jollibee app also features a store locator so users can find the Jollibee outlet nearest them. They can also schedule their deliveries and enjoy exclusive deals with the promo coupons available in the app.

Users can as well choose from multiple payment options such as cash on delivery or online payments via PesoPay portal. Senior Citizens and PWDs can also avail their regular discounts when they order online through the app.

“With Jollibee as a market leader in the QSR (quick service restaurant) industry, we are always exploring different solutions to suit the demands of an ever-evolving market. Now that technology plays a huge part in our lives, we’re making our services available across online channels to create a more joyful and convenient customer experience for Filipinos,” said Francis E. Flores, Jollibee global brand CMO and JFC Philippines country business group and concurrent PH marketing head.

Aside from the mobile app, people can also order their favorites from Jollibee’s new delivery website.