Kodak Alaris updates INfuse solution to further enable ‘edge capture’

Kodak Alaris has enhanced its INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution by adding Windows Server 2019 support to the INfuse infrastructure, introducing three new flatbed accessories, and offering a card reader accessory in response to customer demand for access control and user authentication.

The updates are designed to drive further adoption of “edge capture”, which involves scanning at the edge of a business process where documents enter an organization. Workers at a bank branch, a shipping and receiving dock, or remote workers scanning documents at home can benefit from edge capture as a means to quickly get information off paper and into a business process.

Edge capture saves money, enables faster turnaround times, and ensures better adherence to data privacy requirements.

“The INfuse platform provides partners and end users with tremendous opportunities to automate workflows by seamlessly connecting document capture to existing business systems and the cloud,” said John Blake, senior vice president marketing and products for the Alaris division at Kodak Alaris.

“By adding new capabilities, we are further differentiating INfuse, allowing our partners to deepen customer relationships and quickly grow new revenue streams.”

Launched in September of last year, INfuse is now firmly established as a disruptive technology with the potential to profoundly impact the information management market.

According to IDC, “One of the most intriguing models released during 2019 was Kodak Alaris’ INfuse AX scanner . . . This is an extremely unique offering and may indicate the future of the scanning market . . .”

In addition, Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab described INfuse as ‘a groundbreaking solution’ and recognized it with an Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award earlier this year. INfuse combines software and scanners from Kodak Alaris with a channel partner’s application to enable end users to easily onboard content directly into a business process.

Kodak Alaris has added Windows Server 2019 support to its partner-centric, cloud-connected scanning platform which also works with Amazon, Alibaba and Microsoft Azure.

Expanding the INfuse infrastructure to support non-public cloud environments allows partners to create customized solutions that enable customers to move capture to the edge, regardless of where they are in their cloud adoption journey.

The new Integrated Passport, A4 Legal and A3 Flatbed Scanners further expand the scanners’ capability, giving end-users more flexibility to capture a wider variety of document types such as folders, books, bound materials or fragile and larger items that cannot be fed through the scanner.

The new Card Reader Accessory, including support for select third-party readers, provides a simple process for authenticating users requesting access to the scanners. This new functionality addresses customers’ data privacy, chain of custody and security concerns. Users can authenticate at the scanner using their employee ID badge, and once authenticated, can perform tasks according to their assigned permissions.