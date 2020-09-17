Ping tells Gringo: ‘Not so bad’ Internet speed ‘just not good enough’

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson commented on Thursday, Sept. 17, that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) should not settle for slow Internet speed and should instead aim for “excellent” standards.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson posted this image in his Facebook page

Lacson made the statement after DICT secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II remarked in his agency’s budget hearing in Congress that the country’s Internet speed is “not so bad” at 3 to 7Mbps.

“With all due respect to a highly regarded Cavalier and distinguished former Senate colleague, ‘not so bad’ may sound worse than ‘not so good,” Lacson said of his batchmate at the Philippine Military Academy.

“In the middle of a pandemic when the order of the day is virtual communication, what we want to hear, at least realistically, is ‘good enough’,” Lacson added.

The lawmaker said there is much room for improvement as far as Internet speed is concerned. “Of course, it goes without saying, ‘very good’ or even ‘excellent’ is what we all want to hear from DICT,” he said.