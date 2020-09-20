Lazada: 500 sellers earned at least $1 million during ‘9.9’ online sale

E-commerce firm Lazada said more than 500 sellers earned at least $1 million (around P48.5 million) in revenues during its “9.9 Big Brands Sale,” last Sept. 9.

Lazada said its sales doubled year-over-year compared to last year’s 9.9 event. Close to 60,000 brands and sellers participated in the online sale, more than 28,000 of which were local MSMEs that were able to sell nearly 600,000 products during the one-day sale.

In addition, the recently refreshed LazMall channel that promises a premium shopping experience for customers’ authentic and legit product finds, saw sales grow by almost 2.5 times compared to last year.

During the sale, customers were observed to have spent almost 30 minutes on average browsing through products, adding-to-cart, and checking out. The app saw a spike in traffic with over a million people on the app during the peak hours of 12 NN to 1 PM. Within the first 30 minutes of 9.9 going live, a record million items were checked out.

“The Lazada team has worked hard over the past six months to help brands and sellers pivot their businesses online as consumers look to shop safely and gain access to products conveniently. The success from the Bounce Back campaigns and now the 9.9 shopping event is a testament of the evolving retail landscape that will be here to stay,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines chief executive officer.

“As customers check out their purchases, our logistics team has been working tirelessly to ensure parcels are packed and sent out promptly. To date, our couriers have travelled almost 900,000 kilometers all over the Philippines to deliver the 9.9 sale orders,” he said.

Besides a spike in women’s and men’s clothing such as loungewear and ‘athleisure’ apparel, the continued trend of purchases of mobile accessories, personal care, and home decor continues as most of filipinos are still working from home and staying indoors keeping active through home improvement activities.

In addition, Filipino customers also made sure to maintain good hygiene and safety practices where over 1,500,000 million pieces of surgical masks were checked out as well.

Filipino shoppers were also seen preparing for their return on the road with a total of 80 reservations placed on the platform for car and motorcycle units from brands Hyundai, Ford, KTM, and Ropali during the one-day event.

Stocking up on their essential needs, Pinoys shopped for nearly 2,500 fresh and frozen goods in total during the 9.9 event. The most popular product was ice cream with more than 55L of ice cream sold in a day.

Other top trending products sold on LazMall were make-up with more than 90,000 products sold, over 13,000 power tools, 3,000 basketball shoes, and nearly 14,000 pet food products sold.

During the 9.9 countdown show, a total of ₱1,200,000 worth of vouchers were also collected by consumers as they counted down to midnight.