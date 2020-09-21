National S&T Week goes online for first time on Nov. 23-29

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will be staging on November 23-29 the 2020 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW) celebration in virtual mode for the first time.

Carrying the theme, “Agham at Teknolohiya: Sandigan ng Kalusugan, Kabuhayan, Kaayusan, at Kinabukasan”, the 2020 NSTW aims to highlight the efforts and initiatives of DOST and the entire scientific community in the area of research and development; practical technologies; innovation in agriculture, industry, and health; technical services and trainings; and financial assistance to entrepreneurs to help every Filipino adapt to Covid-19 under the new normal.

All technologies and services to be featured by DOST agencies and regional offices, academe, and private sectors in the virtual exhibit will be anchored on the 4Ks. Likewise, several webinars and other virtual activities will take the spotlight during the seven-day festivity.

In the previous NSTW celebrations, all techno-exhibits and activities were usually held for five days either at the SMX Convention Center or at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

From 1993 until 2019, the NSTW has been celebrated during every third week of July pursuant to Proclamation 169. However, in August 2019, by virtue of Proclamation 780 signed by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, the NSTW celebration will now be conducted every fourth week of November.

The change of date was meant to ensure “maximum participation” of schools, students, stakeholders, and the public during the week-long celebration due to the change in the academic calendar of most universities, schools, and educational institutions. — Allan Mauro V. Marfal