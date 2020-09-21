Pinoy brand Xtreme Appliances to open 20 stores this year

Despite the pandemic, Filipino brand Xtreme Appliances has announced that it will be opening 20 concept stores around the country by year-end to augment the brand’s five existing showrooms.

Richard Lim, president and CEO of Suntouch Technology Corporation, which owns Xtreme Appliances, said they are in fact eyeing to put up 50 to 60 more nationwide branches by the first quarter of next year.

“Xtreme Appliances is for the Filipino people. Our objective is to have a one-stop shop where all consumer and corporate appliance needs can be met. The product line-up of Xtreme is based on what people need,” Lim said, while also assuring customers of increased accessibility in the coming months.

Back in 2016, the brand primarily offered audio and video offerings before expanding its portfolio in 2018. Now, Xtreme Appliances has three main product series – Xtreme Audio and Video, Xtreme Cool, and Xtreme Home. The Audio and Video line covers Smart TVs and speakers, refrigerators and air conditioners fall under Cool, while Home provides products like electric fans and different types of kitchen appliances.

By the fourth quarter of this year, Xtreme will also be introducing new additions to all their product series starting with the debut of its new technology improvements through the Full Touch Microwave Oven, Frontload Combo Washer and Dryer, and “The Silencer” electric fan. New products that include Android TVs, tower fans, baking ovens, rangehoods, dishwashers, air fryers, pressure cookers, and air coolers, are expected to be launched as well.

All Xtreme Appliance products are available either on Lazada and Shopee, or on their official website at www.xtreme.com.ph.