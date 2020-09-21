Xtreme Appliances gears up for 2020 expansion

Filipino brand Xtreme Appliances, under the Suntouch Technology Corporation, announced that it will be opening 20 concept stores around the country by this year’s end. These concept stores will be added on top of the brand’s five showrooms today.

In an effort to be the go-to local appliance brand in the country, Xtreme Appliances will be pushing for 50-60 more nationwide branches by next year’s first quarter. According to Richard Lim, president and CEO of Suntouch Technology Corporation, they plan to bring more value for money offerings to Filipinos, a market he considers as frugal and always looking to get their money’s worth.

“XTREME Appliances is for the Filipino people. Our objective is to have a one-stop shop where all consumer and corporate appliance needs can be met. The product line-up of XTREME is based on what people need.” Lim shared, while also assuring customers increased accessibility in the coming months.

Back in 2016, the brand primarily offered audio and video offerings before expanding its portfolio in 2018. Now, Xtreme Appliances has three main product series – Xtreme Audio and Video, Xtreme Cool, and Xtreme Home. The Audio and Video line covers Smart TVs and speakers, refrigerators and air conditioners fall under Cool, while Home provides products like electric fans and different types of kitchen appliances.

By the fourth quarter of this year, Xtreme will also be introducing new additions to all their product series starting with the debut of its new technology improvements through the Full Touch Microwave Oven, Frontload Combo Washer and Dryer, and “The Silencer” electric fan. New products that include Android TVs, tower fans, baking ovens, rangehoods, dishwashers, air fryers, pressure cookers, and air coolers, are also going to be introduced.

All Xtreme Appliance products are available either on Lazada and Shopee, or on their official website at www.xtreme.com.ph.