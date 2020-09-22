Bosch, Philips launch new physical distancing solution for public spaces

In an effort to help businesses adapt to the needs of the “next normal”, Bosch, in partnership with Globaltronics and Philips, has launched PeopleCount, a physical distancing solution designed for public and commercial spaces.

The latest offering from Bosch and Philips is an all-in-one customizable security system that lets facility managers track, control, and manage the influx of people entering the premises, enabling them to operate efficiently while encouraging customers to follow safe distance protocols.

PeopleCount uses the best of both company’s innovations, with Bosch’s intelligent camera solution and Philips’ Android System on Chip (SoC) display that allows real-time monitoring and analysis of people flow with minimal human intervention.

The system can be used for single entrance or multiple entrances simultaneously and displays the data through a simple traffic light system. PeopleCount also keeps customers informed and engaged through both promotional and safety messaging displayed on its system.

“As more businesses reopen, maintaining safe distancing especially in public areas is the utmost concern for any premise owner. PeopleCount is a solution that helps business owners implement safe distancing measures without having to change their current systems,” said Rowena Bonifacio, country sales director of Bosch Building Technologies in the Philippines.

“It also gives public-facing spaces such as retailers, food and beverage outlets, house of worships such as mosques, churches, and temples, as well as facilities such as gym and educational spaces to take immediate action when occupancy thresholds are reached, giving them peace of mind in keeping their staff and patrons safe,” she added.

During the virtual launch, Bonifacio emphasized the increasing relevance of entry and occupancy management solutions for establishments.

“Technology plays an important part in ensuring that every individual and surroundings are safe and secure,” said Rea Manalili, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Globaltronics, the local carrier of PeopleCount and Philips displays.

“Choosing a simple solution with advanced, integrated features will be instrumental in helping merchants and establishment owners revive their businesses with confidence,” she added.

PeopleCount is customizable and can be used in different types of venues. It functions with three main components: a standalone application as the main control, a camera to track and analyze movements, and a monitor that displays communication for customers.

Bosch’s intelligent camera counts the number of people entering and exiting the facility using its video analytics features, while the Philips Android SoC display keeps the customers informed with visual alerts prior to entering a facility.

Users can install single or multiple cameras and monitors across different entries or individual stores. The cameras can process information and able to generate the status of occupancy real-time. This then will be displayed in any browser-enabled display, such as tablet or an Android TV, giving users the advantage of controlling access to various points of a building, such as turnstile, sliding door, or an access gate.

When using multiple cameras, the system can also aggregate the counts from different cameras to monitor the occupancy of individual shops, floors, and even areas covered by multiple entries and exits.

When the occupancy has reached its maximum number, the system can alert or trigger the facility’s building access control system to secure the entrance until the occupancy is reduced. The system also delivers real time information to the display for customer queue communications, alerting visitors whether they must wait or if they can enter.

The screen display can be used in three formats. The entire screen can be used to signal individuals to wait or enter. It can also be divided 50/50, where one part is used for entry instructions and the other may include promotional or instructional videos and even special products on discount. The third option is the use of a traffic light display for entry management while having a large area of the monitor to display other content.