iAcademy is first PH school to offer Alibaba digital and e-commerce courses

Makati-based school iAcademy was recently chosen by Alibaba Business School’s Global Digital Talent (GDT) Program to implement its digital and e-commerce-driven business college courses.

Alibaba Group vice president Zhang Yu

Under the program, the GDT team will train the professors of iAcademy with its e-commerce courseware that will be incorporated in iAcademy’s business course subjects.

Established in October 2008, the Alibaba Business School is currently focused on implementing Alibaba Group’s e-commerce training and education system, which has in the past decade nurtured millions of e-commerce practitioners and entrepreneurs.

iAcademy has also inked partnerships with several international companies over the past few years in a bid to position the school as a major player in digital transformation and innovative education.

iAcademy president and CEO Vanessa Tanco

Based on the framework of the Alibaba Business School, the GET program was established to collaborate with universities and training institutions worldwide to train talents for the digital economy.

Partner educational institutions like iAcademy, as one of its newest members in the Alibaba GDT Network, will get to carry out its GDT Program Curriculum where students will be trained and acquire knowledge on digital economy and digital entrepreneurship.

The Alibaba Business School recently hosted the GDT Global Challenge 2020 and announced their top three finalists with one of the second-place winners from the Philippines. The contest encouraged students to develop digital solutions that can help people, business, and institutions in adapting with the new normal.

“We are honored to be the first school in the Philippines to implement this program with the Alibaba Business School. This is just one of the many initiatives that iAcademy will be pushing as we strengthen our international presence and linkages,” said Vanessa Tanco, iAcademy president and CEO.