YouTube viewers hit over 40 million in the Philippines

There are now more than 40 million unique YouTube viewers in the Philippines each month, as more Filipinos tucked into their homes watching videos on how to be a better plantito or plantita, among other growing niche passions.

In a report, YouTube said watch time across content genres and the number of channels continue to grow with more than 100,000 subscribers, “bringing opportunities to creators and businesses in the country.” To date, there are 1,750 channels of Filipino creators already in YouTube.

“YouTube continues to bring more opportunities for creators and local businesses in the Philippines,” said Google Philippines Country Director Bernadette Nacario.

Across new trends, gardening videos logged the most growth with four times more watching, followed by gaming and fitness videos growing triple in watch time, and the arts growing double. Watch time for knowledge videos grew 90%.

YouTube said that over half of the 40 million unique local viewers are aged 18-34 years old.

“As watch time and audiences on YouTube grow, creators can expand their reach and diversify their content storytelling,” Nacario said.

Nacario added that they have recently launched the YouTube Video Builder to helps MSMEs use the platform to expand their business.

“Any small business can use YouTube as long as they have a clear objective, a creative idea, and a target audience to engage,” Nacario said.