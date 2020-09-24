Ford Philippines is expanding its truck portfolio with the launch of a 4×4 variant of the Ford Ranger FX4, boosting the off-roading capability of Ford trucks available in the country.

Launched in January this year, the new Ford Ranger FX4 has a bold design as well as smart and safe features that further widens the appeal of the Ranger among customers seeking for a tough and capable pickup truck.

“The Ford Ranger FX4 4×4 is an exciting addition to our Ranger lineup as we continue to complement and enable a diverse range of customer needs and lifestyles. It is a fully-loaded truck with a competitive pricing that will strengthen our position in the 4×4 pickup segment,” said PK Umashankar, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“With this new 4×4 variant for the FX4, we are able to cater to customers who need a truck that can take off-road surfaces, challenging terrains, and extreme road conditions.”

The distinctive black mesh grille, unique FX4 18-inch black alloy wheels, extended black tubular sports bar, and black accents on side mirror caps, door handles, front and rear bumpers and fender features give the Ranger FX4 a prominent look. The standout decals along the lower doors and a 3D badge on its tailgate complement its attractive design.

On the inside, the Ranger FX4 4×4 carries the same refined look with FX4-embossed leather seats and floor mats, race red stitching accents on the soft top instrument panel, center console, and door trims.

Its infotainment system is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, including an 8-inch full color touchscreen for connectivity and entertainment in every drive.

The Ranger FX4 4×4 is also loaded with the same driver-assisted technologies (DAT) that includes Cruise Control, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Rear Parking Sensors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, and Electronic Power Assist Steering (EPAS).

Powering the Ranger FX4 4×4 is a 2.2L Duratorq diesel engine delivering 160PS and 385Nm of torque mated with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

The new Ranger FX4 4×4 is available in Ford dealerships nationwide starting September 25, 2020 with a retail price of P1,356,000 for the manual variant and P1,416,000 for the automatic variant. It comes in five colors, including Meteor Grey, Absolute Black, Aluminum Metallic, Arctic White, and True Red.

Customers can avail of an exclusive launch offer of P50,000 cash discount with their purchase of a FX4 4×4 manual or automatic variant.