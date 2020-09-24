Nissan to bring Leaf EV for first time in PH in 2021

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Ramon Lopez met on Thursday, Sept. 24, with Nissan Philippines president Atsushi Najima, who informed him that the Japanese carmaker is set to bring the Leaf, a full electric vehicle (EV), for the first time in the Philippines in 2021.

Photo shows (from left) EVAP officer Rommel Juan, DTI undersecretary and Board of Investments managing head Ceferino Rodolfo, Nijima, Lopez, Meralco vice president and chief sustainability officer Raymond Ravelo, and DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba

Lopez trying out the Leaf at the BOI office in Makati City

The courtesy call coincided with the opening of the three-day Philippine Electric Vehicle Virtual Summit (PEVVS) organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP).

The PEVVS will run from September 24 to 26, focusing on electric vehicle adoption and the challenges and opportunities brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic on both the supply and demand side of the EV market. eVAP has partnered with Olern, a leading training and consulting company specializing in eLearning platforms, in staging the event.

eVAP president Edmund Araga unveiled this year’s line-up of highly relevant virtual sessions.

2020 Long-Term Electric Vehicle Outlook

Developing Public Charging Infrastructure in Response to the New Normal

Challenges to EV Charging in Southeast Asia

Recovery, Reopening and Role of EVs under the New Normal

Policy Measures to See More EVs on the Ground Post Pandemic

Promotion of Low Carbon Urban Transport in the Philippines

Policy Dialogue with LTO: Revisiting EV Guidelines

The PEVVS brings together stakeholders across the EV value chain as well as policymakers, regulators, academe, consultants, transport companies, utilities and end users to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure.

It also provides an online platform to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the area of electrified mobility.

“Instead of writing off this year and postponing the summit due to the pandemic, we decided to push forward and continue the conversation on electrified mobility with industry stakeholders, policy makers, regulators, the academe, and consumers so we can collectively shape our better normal,” Meralco vice president and chief sustainability officer Raymond Ravelo said.