Huawei: Survival is our goal amid ‘non-stop aggression’

In a keynote speech at the company’s flagship event called Huawei Connect on Wednesday, Sept. 23, Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping admitted that the company is currently under significant pressure and that they are still assessing the specific impacts of their “difficult situation”.

Despite this, Guo said that the company plans to create new value for customers with the synergy from five technological domains – connectivity, cloud, AI, computing, and industry applications. He also added that these five tech domains will open up five opportunities for the advancement of the ICT sector.

“The ICT sector is seeing incredible potential for growth as more and more governments and enterprises go digital and embrace intelligence. New digital demands from governments and enterprises is constantly emerging. The digital economy is playing a key role for economic growth,” Guo added.

During the event, Huawei shared its major strategies moving forward. The company also announced that it will be zeroing in on ICT technology application for both businesses and governments to boost the domestic industry and improve governance.

In 2016, Huawei focused on building an ecosystem that encompasses all its partners around the globe. 2017 was the year that the company sought to become a leader among cloud service providers, while in 2018 it focused on its AI strategy. Last year revolved around Huawei’s computing strategy.

Guo emphasized that connectivity and computing are the foundations of the digital economy. With 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) leading the helm for connectivity, and cloud and AI representing the future of computing, Guo said the convergence of these technologies will exponentially transform a majority of industries.

“5G has ushered in an entirely new era where everything is connected. The computing industry has slowly gravitated towards AI which is already creating immense value for governments and enterprises. Connectivity and computing must be further integrated with industries and focus on the real-world scenarios,” he said.

Huawei Connect 2020 will run until September 26 and will hold sessions that tackle the trends in industry digitization, as well as showcase the latest ICT technologies and solutions.