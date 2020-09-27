Nine Filipino podcasts added to Spotify Podcast Exclusives

The pandemic may have significantly impacted the live entertainment industry, but it also created a swell in the number of celebrity-hosted podcasts. Several data-driven research firms are also arguing that podcasts are starting to outperform traditional media channels in terms of increasing brand awareness.

That is why in the Philippines, the audio streaming service Spotify recently forged a partnership with nine homegrown Filipino podcasts that will be available exclusively on the platform. Although the local podcasts can only be listened to on Spotify, they will be accessible for both Free and Premium users.

While the platform is primarily known for its wide array of music content, it also hosts different genres when it comes to podcasts, from – comedy, chat, crime, horror, news, and wellness. The local nine titles will be added to Spotify’s library of more than 1.5 million podcasts from content creators worldwide with the likes of Michelle Obama, Joe Rogan, and Nas Daily.

Joining the fray are the country’s Podcast Exclusives that include Adulting with Joyce Pring, Sleeping Pill With Inka, Wake Up With Jim and Saab, The KoolPals, Boiling Waters PH, The Eve’s Drop, Ask Say, Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast, and Walwal Sesh.

“We are thrilled to work with these top Filipino podcasters—storytellers in their own right—who deliver fresh perspectives and belong to a new generation of creators. We know that listening to audio content is a huge part of Filipinos’ everyday lives. And as Filipinos are looking for ways to be entertained, stay informed, and relax while spending more time at home, podcasts can be the perfect companion,” said Carl Zuzarte, Spotify head of Studios for Southeast Asia.

Zuzarte also noted that these partnerships are just a precursor to Spotify’s campaign for podcasts in the Philippines. This move is driven by a recent survey in the Philippines from Spotify and YouGov which revealed that 85% of the 1,101 Filipino respondents are incorporating audio listening and related content consumption in their daily activities.

“We’re at the start of a long and exciting Podcast journey in the Philippines—a market ripe with storytellers. We are continuously looking for the best creators that can cater to diverse listener interests as we move into the next chapter of audio streaming in the country.”