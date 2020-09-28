Ateneo de Manila unveils math apps for Pinoy students

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) launched on Friday, Sept. 25, a Web mobile mathematics apps to help Filipino students better adapt to online and blended education in the new normal.

The Mathplus apps, introduced during ADMU-School of Science and Engineering’s webinar series titled “Senso Eskwela Pilipinas at Iba pa,” can run on moderate system requirements in laptops, tablets or cellphones. It is now freely available for teachers and students.

The apps are research-based and aligned with the Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs) of the Grade 1-11 Mathematics Curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd). It is designed to promote mathematical reasoning and visual thinking so that Filipino children can learn to think by and for themselves.

The Mathplus Resources team consisting of ADMU mathematicians, mathematics educators, and software developers headed by Dr. Ma. Louise Antonette De Las Peñas, a professor at the Department of Mathematics and associate dean for Research and Creative Work of Loyola Schools, developed the apps to create a digital learning environment where Filipino students can learn mathematics.

The team was funded by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) through its “Technology Innovations for Mathematical Reasoning, Statistical Thinking and Assessment” program.

“We are confident that this project can help students to manage their own learning, monitor their progress, think creatively and critically, and solve real-life problems. With that, no one will be left behind as students from isolated community will also have access to these learning resources,” said DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit.

During the webinar, ADMU officially sealed their collaboration with DepEd schools divisions in Mandaluyong and Marikina through a memorandum of understanding (MOU).