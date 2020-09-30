Epson PH intros new solutions for ‘new normal’

At its recent online #FusionFromHome event, Epson Philippines showed off its new printing and visual imaging products that are designed to drive digital transformation and support business recovery.

First in the lineup Epson’s dye sublimation printers in the SureColor F-series, which can be used to produce customized fabric for personal protective equipment. Its SureColor T-series and SureColor S-Series, meanwhile, can produce durable signages to communicate key safety messages inside establishments.

On the other hand, Epson’s intelligent POS printer range optimizes contactless ordering with reliable hardware that integrate seamlessly with a customer’s existing POS system, and allows them to print from a range of device types such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

For essential deliveries, Epson’s ColorWorks label printers can help create durable labels that will convey key product information while helping the brand to stand out.

As schooling shifts to the virtual platform, educators have turned to technology to create online classrooms that allow them to present physical materials in detail. For this, Epson has a lineup of projectors for everyday home use, classrooms, and offices in the new normal.

The ultra-portable EF-100 home laser projectors can be used to create one big screen for work presentations during the day and entertainment during the night. For remote learning, students and teachers in separate classrooms can use the screen sharing function of Epson’s interactive projectors to share the same content virtually.

Offline materials can also be shown and annotated on live in the virtual class by integrating Epson’s document camera with Epson’s interactive projectors. Offices can also take advantage of the projectors’ flexible display size options, allowing meeting participants to be seated far away from each other and still see bright, detailed projections from across the room.

As majority of the workforce have transitioned to working from home, print volumes in the office are expected to decline. However, the situation presented new opportunities for Epson’s “entry level” 25 ppm and A4 copiers with the demand for printed learning modalities from government and educational institutions.

Driven by its PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson’s inkjet copiers consume far less power than laser copiers. The WorkForce Enterprise copiers consume up to 85% less energy than similar-speed laser copiers, which can amount to significant cost savings in the office. Inkjet copiers also produce up to 85% less carbon dioxide than those of comparable laser copiers.

In terms of waste generation, the WorkForce Enterprise copiers come with fewer components that need replacing, making them more convenient to operate as they require only changing of the ink cartridges and maintenance box as compared to the toner, drum, developer, fusers and more components for laser copiers .

This translates to 59% less replacement parts compared to laser copiers, significantly reducing the amount of waste generated and impact on the environment over the lifetime of a copier. With this, downtime is greatly reduced, with much less maintenance for the copier needed over its lifetime.

Covid-19 changed the landscape of what once was the unique segments of the home, school, and office. The classrooms and office cubicles are now extended into living rooms and bedrooms, forcing the home to an unprecedented digital convergence that brings together a sophisticated blend of the virtual and the real world.

Epson’s EcoTank printers fit in this new ecosystem of home, school, and office as a cost effective printing solution in the new normal.

Celebrating its 10th year in the market, the EcoTank range has shown how Epson continuously improved and evolved its ink tank technology to suit changing needs. With the widest range of ink tank printers in the world, Epson offers solutions for a variety of printing requirements — from single-function to multi-function, mono to color, Wi-Fi, ADF or duplex printing-enabled, and even large format CAD, textile printers that use the EcoTank technology.

“Epson believes that the new normal should not pose constraints to distance learners and office workers. Through our innovative products and solutions in printing and visual imaging, we can optimize learning, increase efficiencies in the office and help businesses embrace digital transformation,” said Eduardo Bonoan, head of marketing at Epson Philippines Corporation.