Tech firm brings to PH new AI-based risk screening app for Covid-19

Technology has finally caught up with the pandemic. Any camera-equipped device, a mobile or tablet, can now be transformed into an accessible and easy-to-use vital signs monitor.

InstantVitals is the world’s first mobile-based app that provides advanced healthcare risk assessment and Covid-19 screening for institutional and personal use.

It comes with an embedded artificial intelligence (AI) that can measure oxygen saturation, resting heart rate and respiratory rate in approximately 20 to 50 seconds with a 98% accuracy.

The known critical early warning signs of Covid-19 include a reduction in oxygen saturation (below 95 per cent) and/or a high resting heart rate (above 100 beats per minute) or an increase in respiratory rate (above 20 breaths per minute) in a resting person. Latest studies show that temperature reading alone is ineffective in detecting a possible infection.

InstantVitals uses a unique methodology to capture warning signs using a video taken from the upper cheek skin region of the face. It applies motion compensation and illumination normalization. The vital signs extraction is based on a remote or direct photoplethysmography (rPPG/PPG) signal.

InstantVitals supports any age, gender, and skin color. It runs like any other app on a mobile phone or tablet. The app calculates a risk status from the vital signs and the answers to the screening questions, which are encrypted and stored in its secure cloud service.

InstantVitals generates a unique encrypted QR code for each person’s device for screening. When the QR code is scanned, and the symptom questionnaire is completed, the vital signs are measured.

The information captured is kept private. Companies using InstantVitals for their business can see risk status reporting on their InstantVitals dashboard.

The risk status of screened individuals is flagged as green for healthy; amber for caution — vital signs and symptoms are not normal but not high risk; red to mean one or more vital signs and symptoms are indicating a risk which should be referred for medical attention or diagnosis; and extreme red to mean a critical status so urgent medical treatment should be sought by the individual. Those whose risk results are red or critical status should be referred for Covid-19 testing.

The app can be made compliant for mass QR code scanning by individuals who screened at home. It also enables screening for visitors and staff without phones at corporate offices, restaurants, retail stores, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, public transport facilities, schools, universities, airports, industrial sites and other places.

South Africa-based UC-Wireless Ltd. developed InstantVitals in collaboration with medical doctors, engineers, professors and tech experts.

To know how you can get access to InstantVitals in the Philippines, get in touch with Radenta Technologies through (02) 535-7801, 0919 077 4042, email info@radenta.com, log in to www.radenta.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/radentatechnologies.