DepEd to hire aides to reinforce teachers, guide learners in distance learning

The Department of Education (DepEd) said it is is eyeing to hire Learning Support Aides (LSAs) to assist teachers and parents in the delivery of basic education services in the distance learning set-up.

According to DepEd undersecretary for planning and bureau of human resource and organizational development Jesus Mateo, LSAs refer to individuals who qualify in assisting teachers to provide learning opportunities using various learning delivery modalities in promoting achievement and progression of learners.

“Layunin po ng LSA na ito ay unang-una, para matulungan ang ating mga guro, pangalawa, matutulungan yung ating mga leaners at magulang, bukod po para sa walang kakayahang magturo sa mga mag-aaral,” Mateo said in a statement.

“Gusto ko lang din i-emphasize kasi na kailangan talaga sa division level ma-profile mga learners at kanilang mga magulang para malaman ang pangagailangan para sa LSA. Tututukan natin ang mga learners na medyo nahihirapan naman o di kaya walang kakayanan ang pamilya na gabayan ang mga anak sa kanilang pag aaral,” Mateo added.

School Division Offices (SDOs) with identified need to hire LSAs are instructed to offer the position to the existing teacher applicants for SY 2020-2021 who were not given permanent or provisional appointments due to lack of available permanent teaching items.

Other qualified individuals who may apply as LSAs, according to Mateo, include LET passers in the locality; private school teachers, especially those who were displaced and have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic; and provisional teachers whose contracts were not renewed.

Mateo also highlighted that aspiring LSAs must be a Senior High School graduate or must be in college level for at least 2 years. He noted further that experience, training, and eligibility are not required for the post unless they would apply for a permanent teaching position.

Moreover, LSA engagement will be credited as relevant teaching experience in DepEd. Remaining teachers, who served as LSAs in the Registry of Qualified Applicants (RQA), will still be considered in the selection of permanent DepEd Teacher I items.

Mateo, however, clarified that LSAs will not replace nor duplicate the functions of teachers, who will still be the main facilitator of learning instruction in public school.

According to him, LSAs will only assist teachers since the means of communication by which learning is conveyed to learners has become more complex.